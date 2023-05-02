BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Price Target Cut to $1.25

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $1.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

BeyondSpring Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

