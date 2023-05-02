Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Raised to $17.50

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVDL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 527,631 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 525.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 262,590 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 174,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

