Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Woodward from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Woodward Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of WWD stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Woodward by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

