Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SGRY. Barclays dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $57.98.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $262,911.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,621,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $262,911.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,621,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,541 shares of company stock worth $2,648,264 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

