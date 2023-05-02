Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 491.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 272,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

