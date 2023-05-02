Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFM. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $384,415.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $384,415.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,121,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,852,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

