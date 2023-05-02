Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) PT Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Vizsla Silver Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VZLA opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $251.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Vizsla Silver has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vizsla Silver will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZLA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

