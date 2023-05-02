IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. IMV has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.95.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.07). IMV had a negative return on equity of 12,695.41% and a negative net margin of 11,547.42%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMV will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IMV by 680.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IMV by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. 15.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engage in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. Its immune-educating technology includes DPX which is designed to inform a specific, coordinated, and persistent anti-tumor immune response.

