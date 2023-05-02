IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
IMV Price Performance
NASDAQ:IMV opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. IMV has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.95.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.07). IMV had a negative return on equity of 12,695.41% and a negative net margin of 11,547.42%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMV will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of IMV
IMV Company Profile
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engage in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. Its immune-educating technology includes DPX which is designed to inform a specific, coordinated, and persistent anti-tumor immune response.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMV (IMV)
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.