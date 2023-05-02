Jefferies Financial Group Lowers BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $100.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. BILL has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BILL by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BILL by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.