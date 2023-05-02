Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

LECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

LECO stock opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.44.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

