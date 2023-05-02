Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,495 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $124.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 192.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $472,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,202. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

