Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Spire were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Spire by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $940,000. Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,724,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Spire by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spire by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 639,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 147,102 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of SR opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $78.86.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

