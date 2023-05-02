Burney Co. Reduces Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Celanese by 338.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.54.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

Celanese Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CE stock opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

