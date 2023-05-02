Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

