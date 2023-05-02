NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOV. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $16.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.89. NOV has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NOV will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NOV by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in NOV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NOV by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NOV by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

