Westpac Banking Corp Sells 56,181 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,181 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

