Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,566 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVV. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

