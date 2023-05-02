New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 896,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,365 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,399,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,126,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 353,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

