Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Holdings Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,520,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 35,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

