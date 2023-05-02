Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Enbridge worth $92,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 137,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,554,000 after acquiring an additional 205,952 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

