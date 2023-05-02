Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,086,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,832 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 16.68% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $112,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 116,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 32,411 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PFM stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

