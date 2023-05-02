LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $93,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

UNP opened at $198.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.61. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.