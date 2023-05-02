LPL Financial LLC Purchases 445,043 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,815,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $120,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,656,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,542 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 985,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after buying an additional 349,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after buying an additional 272,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 432,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,141,000 after buying an additional 247,219 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

