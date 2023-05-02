LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $119,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

