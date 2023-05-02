Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.44% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $106,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $189.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.76 and its 200-day moving average is $180.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $197.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

