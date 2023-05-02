iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,187 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $118,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

