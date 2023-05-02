LPL Financial LLC Acquires 51,441 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,441 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $93,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 33,180 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $141.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.92. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

