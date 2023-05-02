LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.39% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $106,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $47.83.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

