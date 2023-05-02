LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.97% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $93,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,721 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $3,127,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MDYV stock opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.62.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.