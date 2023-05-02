LPL Financial LLC Has $110.61 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,540,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,461 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $110,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 940,790 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,313.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 565,534 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,777,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 414,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

