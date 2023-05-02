Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,881 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $97,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,670,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 853,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,189,000 after buying an additional 26,525 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 359.5% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.84.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.