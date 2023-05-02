Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,695 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $99,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $193.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.19.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
