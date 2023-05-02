LPL Financial LLC Has $100.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 522,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $100,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $200.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.97. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

