LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,948 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $96,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.