LPL Financial LLC Sells 829 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $92,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOT stock opened at $190.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.