LPL Financial LLC Sells 829 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $92,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $190.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

