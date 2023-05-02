LPL Financial LLC Has $91.35 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.81% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $91,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170,514 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 52,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,003 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average is $111.70.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

