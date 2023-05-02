LPL Financial LLC Has $99.65 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,733 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $99,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average of $111.85. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

