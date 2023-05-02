LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.38% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $90,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.02.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

