LPL Financial LLC Buys 96,036 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,055,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,036 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $96,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $95.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

