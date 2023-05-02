Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.98). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.03% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $344.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

