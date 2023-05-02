AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,123.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 355,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 326,145 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.