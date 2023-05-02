Equitrans Midstream Co. (ETRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Equitrans Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years. Equitrans Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $9.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitrans Midstream

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Articles

