First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.95.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,147,000 after buying an additional 180,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,916,000 after buying an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,447,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,193,000 after buying an additional 199,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,812,000 after buying an additional 52,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCF shares. Raymond James cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

