Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 19th

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

HSII stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $515.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $235.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 133.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 94,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,295,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,662,000 after buying an additional 58,312 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.