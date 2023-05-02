Independent Bank Co. (IBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 15th

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Down 2.4 %

Independent Bank stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.93. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.