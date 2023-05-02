Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) Declares GBX 2.27 Dividend

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

MVI stock opened at GBX 91.80 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2,312.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Marwyn Value Investors has a 1-year low of GBX 89.99 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 117.50 ($1.47). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.46.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

