Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the railroad operator on Saturday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Norfolk Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $14.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $208.61 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $265.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.