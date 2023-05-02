Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.69 Per Share

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.64. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 96.45 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.98. The company has a market cap of £399.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2,435.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 89.20 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 127 ($1.59).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Activity

About Impact Healthcare REIT

In other Impact Healthcare REIT news, insider Simon T. Laffin bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £92,000 ($114,942.53). Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

