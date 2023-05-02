Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF) to Issue GBX 1.38 Dividend

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance stock opened at GBX 89.90 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £355.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.54. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 86.68 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 97.60 ($1.22).

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.