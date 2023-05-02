Diodes (DIOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Diodes has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $35,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $35,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,957 shares of company stock worth $8,257,685 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Diodes by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Diodes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

